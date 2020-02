Gardaí are appealing for information after a passenger in a crash in Co Cork was left with serious injuries, and the driver of the car fled the scene.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a crash in the Rathmacullig area of Ballygarvan where a car struck a wall shortly after half-12 this afternoon.

The passenger, a man in his 30s, was brought to Cork University Hospital with injuries believed to be serious.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.