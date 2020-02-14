Friday Night Rhythm

9,331 People Were On Waiting Lists At Naas General Last Month.

: 02/14/2020 - 17:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
9,331 people were on waiting lists for a variety of treatments at Naas General Hospital in January.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund reports the 207 people were awaiting in-patient appointments, 1,124 patients were on GI Endoscopy and 8,049 people were on out-patient lists.

Nationally, over 556,000 patients were waiting for a first hospital outpatient consultation at the end of January.

Budget 2020 provided € 100 million euro for the Fund this year- that's a 25 million euro increase on 2019.

The NTPF says the money will be used to help improve waiting times.

 

