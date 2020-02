Sinn Féin's called on smaller parties not to do a deal with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

It's after Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin both ruled out going into government with Sinn Féin.

Any deal between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil would need the support of smaller parties or independents to make the numbers work.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says they shouldn't facilitate them:

