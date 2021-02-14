Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Co. Kildare's 14-Day Covid-19 Incidence Rate Just Slightly Below Below National Average.

: 14/02/2021 - 12:29
Author: Ciara Noble
co_kildare_two.jpg

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Co. Kildare is 286.7 cases, per 100,000 people.

638 people in the county were diagnosed with the virus, in the two weeks to Friday.

The national incidence rate is 286.8.

In that fortnight, 13,656 people across Ireland have been diagnosed with the virus.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!