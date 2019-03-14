The Eleven To Two Show

Gardai Liaising With Schools, Following Fight Between Rival Gangs.

: 03/14/2019 - 11:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai are liaising with local schools in Swords and Ashbourne after a fight broke out between two groups of young people last Friday.

The majority of the people involved appear to have travelled from Swords to Ashbourne by bus.

The group entered a multi-story car park , where they approached a small group of people who immediately dispersed.

One person was assaulted and Gardai made three arrests.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardai are in the process of interviewing a number of other people involved in the incident.

