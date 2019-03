Mean home prices in Kildare increased by 5.4% in the year to the end of January.

The Central Statistics Office reports that the mean price for a home in this county in January 2018 was €246,313

That's risen by €13, 334

That rate of increase in Kildare is slightly below the national average, of 5.6%

In Dublin house prices rose by 2.3 percent and apartments by 1.6 percent

Outside of the capital, the cost of a home increased by almost 10 percent in the 12 months to January.