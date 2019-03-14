ABP Refuses Permission For 180 New Homes In Newbridge.

An Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for 180 homes in Newbridge.

Glan Developments Limited submitted a Strategic Housing Development application to the national planning authority for the development, at Ballymany, in November.

It was for a site on lands to the west/south-west of Ballymany Manor and Rathcurragh Housing Estates

ABP says "The application process included a period of public consultation and followed completion of a pre-application consultation with An Bord Pleanála and the relevant local authority. "