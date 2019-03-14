Listen: Ireland's Economy Grew BY 6.7% In 2018.

The Eleven To Two Show

Ireland's economy grew by 6.7 per cent last year.

But the Central Statistics Office indicated that GDP is somewhat distorted due the presence of Multinationals here, which have boosted the numbers.

Overall the Communications industry experienced a growth spurt of more than 30 percent last year, Agriculture Forestry and Fishing dipped by almost 13 percent while Transport, Hotels and Restaurants grew by 4 per cent.

Austin Hughes Chief Economist with KBC Bank says the figures suggest our economy is in reasonably robust shape in the midst of Brexit uncertainty:

