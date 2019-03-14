Listen: There's Been A 17% Increase In The Number Of People Arrested For Drink Driving.

There's been a 17 per cent increase in the number of people caught driving under the influence in the first two months of the year.

Gardaí arrested over 1400 people in January and February for driving after having a drink or while on drugs.

On average, 75 people are arrested, monthly, in Kildare on suspicion on drink driving.

The RSA is advising caution about using at home breathalysers, which they say may not always be reliable.

Chief Superintendent Aidan Reid says people are still taking risks on our roads.

