Murder Charge Against Athy Man Struck-Out.

: 03/14/2019 - 15:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_courthouse_3_via_rollingnews.jpg

The murder charge against an Athy man has been struck out this afternoon.

Calvin Cullen of Greenhills, Athy appeared before Naas court, charged with the murder of David Boland on Athy’s Duke St, in the early hours of November 1st, last year.

The charge was dismissed because of further delays by the Director of Public Prosecutions in presenting a Book of Evidence.

Gardai has asked today that a further adjournment of 3 weeks be allowed to compile the Book of Evidence

The case had been previously adjourned for four weeks for the same reason.

Gardai have told Kfm News that it is "very unlikely that Mr. Cullen will be presenting in Athy" as a result of today's decision.

Cullen is already serving a prison sentence for a non-related crime.

Gardai expect to re-arrest him and re-charge him with murder in the coming weeks.

Tomorrow morning's Kildare Today, at 9.05, will discuss the case.

 

File image: Naas Court House/RollingNews

