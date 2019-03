A man and a woman are due in court in connection with the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Co. Cork - after being extradited from Portugal.

Gardai discovered 187 thousand euro worth of cannabis herb and plants at a house in Dunmanway in January 2016.

The man in his 30s and woman in her 20s were detained in Lisbon yesterday on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

They have since been brought to Bandon garda station and are due in court this afternoon.

