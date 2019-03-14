Listen: Trump Hopes To Visit Ireland Later This Year.

US President Donald Trump says he hopes to visit Ireland later this year.

In a meeting with the Taoiseach at the White House Donald Trump said he plans to visit Doonbeg in Co Clare.

During a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office the two men discussed Brexit, transatlantic trade and the undocumented Irish in America.

Mr Varadkar also thanked the US President for his help in saving hundreds of Irish jobs in Aughinish in Co Limerick.

Mr Trump says he hopes to visit Ireland soon.

Earlier, the Taoiseach and his partner had breakfast with the US Vice President.

Leo Varadkar and Matt Barrett arrived at Mike Pence's resident in Washington in the past few minutes.

Vice President Pence has been criticised in the past for his views on LGBT rights.

Speaking at the Vice President's residence, Leo Varadkar recalled growing up gay in Ireland:

Image courtesy The Dept. of the Taoiseach.