Bus Eireann Publishes Details Of Kildare St. Patrick's Day Service Changes

: 03/14/2019 - 16:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Bus Eireann has published details of alterations to its Kildare services on St. Patrick's Day.

Five services are affected: the 115, 115C, 120, 123 and 126:

Routes 115/115C - Dublin/Mullingar/Enfield/Kilcock
Services to Dublin will divert via Whitworth Road and Gardiner St, from first bus until 17:00.
Services in Maynooth will serve as far as the 67A terminus and return to M4 between 10.30 and 12.30.
Services in Kilcock will Pick up/Drop off at Musgraves Roundabout and operate via M4. .
In Mullingar the 08:30 from Dublin will only stop in Mullingar at the Rail Station.

Routes 120/123 - Dublin/Edenderry/Clane
Due to closure of O’Connell Street/Bridge, Inbound/outbound services will divert via M50 and Port Tunnel up to 17:00. Last Drop off George’s Quay. First Pick up Connolly Bus Stop. .
Celbridge services will operate via Barberstown Cross between 15:30 to 17:30.
Clane services will operate via Ring Road between14:00 to 16:00

Route 126 - Dublin/Naas/Newbridge/Kildare
Due to closure of O’Connell Street/Bridge, Inbound/outbound services will divert via M50 and Port Tunnel up to 17:00. Last Drop off George’s Quay. First Pick up Connolly Bus Stop. .
In Newbridge, services will drop-off/pick-up at Dunnes Stores and Church between 11:30 and 15:30

