K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare House Prices Rise By €1,000 A Month.

: 03/14/2019 - 17:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_sharp_colours_pexels.jpeg

Kildare house prices rose by over €1,000 a month in a year.

The Central Statistics Office reports that the mean price for a home in this county in January 2018 was €246,313

That's risen by €13, 333, to just over €259,000

Its a 5.4% year on year increase.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!