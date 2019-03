Over 1,400 drivers have been caught driving while intoxicated in the first two months of the year.

That's an increase of 17 per cent compared to the same period of 2018.

On average, 75 people are arrested, monthly, in Kildare on suspicion of drink driving.

The Road Safety Authority is urging motorists not to overly rely on home breath test kits as they're not always accurate.

Chief Superintendent Aidan Reid says the number of fatalities on our roads this year is up.

