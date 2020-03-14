Irish Coast Guard Crew Have Paid Tribute To Their Rescue 116 Colleagues, On The 3rd Anniversary Of the Tragedy

An Irish Coast Guard crew have paid tribute to their Rescue 116 colleagues, on the 3rd anniversary of their death.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, and winch men Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby all lost their lives on Tuesday 14th of March 2017, when their helicopter crashed during a rescue mission off the County Mayo coast.

The current Rescue 116 crew flew a 'heart' in the sky following a rescue in Dublin yesterday - which left a radar trail that read 'R116' inside a heart.

They posted images of their 'signature in the sky' on social media saying 3 years on; they are 'ok but just ok'.