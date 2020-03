The J1 Visa Programme has been temporarily suspended for 60 days after President Trump declared the Covid-19 pandemic a national emergency.

The US Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs says the decision will be reviewed after the initial period, with a further 30 day suspension possible.

USIT, which oversees the process in Ireland, expects to know more early next week after it talks to US authorities.

Last year 3-thousand people took part in the J1 Programme.