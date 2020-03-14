The Breakfast Club

Kildare Town Proposed As Preferred Location For School

: 03/14/2020 - 09:20
Author: Ciarán Halpin
Kildare town has been proposed as the preferred location for the new Curragh second level school by the Department of Education.

Cllr Anne Connolly requested that Kildare County Council get an update from the Department of Education on the progress identifying a site for the long awaited replacement secondary school for the Curragh.

As the issue of possible locations for the Curragh Post Primary School was raised at the February Kildare Newbridge District meeting.

Members heard that the Department of Education has indicated Kildare town as the preferred location with Suncroft as a potential for a possible alternative location.

Members will write to the Department of Education to receive clarity on the site selection process.

