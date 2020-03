A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a robbery in Wexford this morning.

Shortly after 8.30am, the 31 year-old man entered the premises in Castlebridge armed with a weapon and demanded money from the staff.

A sum of cash was handed over.

Following a short pursuit, the man was arrested by Gardaí.

He has been taken to Wexford garda station for questioning.