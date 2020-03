Restaurants all over the country are using their empty tables to 'pay it forward' to medical staff on the frontline during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Fade Street Social, Rustic Stone and Brasserie Sixty6 are among more than a dozen restaurants donating tables to healthcare workers - and the numbers are growing.

Sean Drugan from Vintage Kitchen came up with the idea of 'Meals4Medics' which is gathering momentum on Twitter.