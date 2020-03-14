The Taoiseach says Ireland's response to the Coronavirus has been complicated by having a border on the island.

Government ministers and the chief medical officer are meeting their Northern Irish counterparts in Armagh this afternoon.

119 people have now tested positive on the island.

All schools, colleges and creches have been closed in the Republic, but they remain open in the North where a different approach is being taken.

Leo Varadkar says that's made our response to the pandemic more difficult.