Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

The Taoiseach Says Ireland's Response To The Coronavirus Has Been Complicated By Having A Border On The Island

: 03/14/2020 - 13:12
Author: Ciarán Halpin
leo_varadkar_05_06_19_rollingnews.jpg

 

The Taoiseach says Ireland's response to the Coronavirus has been complicated by having a border on the island.

Government ministers and the chief medical officer are meeting their Northern Irish counterparts in Armagh this afternoon.

119 people have now tested positive on the island.

All schools, colleges and creches have been closed in the Republic, but they remain open in the North where a different approach is being taken.

Leo Varadkar says that's made our response to the pandemic more difficult.

leo_v.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!