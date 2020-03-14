Saturday Sportsbeat

10 More People, Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Have Died In The UK

: 03/14/2020 - 14:59
Author: Ciarán Halpin
uk_map.png

 

It's been confirmed that 10 more people - who tested positive for Coronavirus - have died in the UK.

The chief medical officer says all of the patients in England were in what's being referred to as 'at risk' groups.

It brings the total number of deaths in the UK to 21.

