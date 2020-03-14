Saturday Sportsbeat

A Pedestrian's Been Killed In A Crash In County Louth

: 03/14/2020 - 15:12
Author: Ciarán Halpin
A pedestrian's been killed in a crash in County Louth.

He was knocked down by a lorry on the M1 Southbound between Junction 14 Ardee and Junction 15 Castlebellingham at around a quarter past 12 this afternoon.

The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene - no-one else was injured but the truck driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The scene's been sealed off for a forensic examination and the road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Ardee are appealing for witnesses.

