People looking to be tested for covid-19 have been flooding GP out-of-hours centres and the 999 emergency line today with a "high volume" of calls.

The HSE is asking people to keep 999 and 112 for emergencies only -- and says out-of-hours doctors can't order tests.

We're being asked to isolate ourselves if we have cold or flu symptoms, and call a GP on Monday.

Officials say they're working through the weekend to make sure enough testing facilities are in place by Monday to meet increased demand.