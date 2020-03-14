Ryanair Cancel's All Flights To And From Poland, From Midnight Tonight Until The End Of April

Ryanair has been forced to cancel all flights to and from Poland, from midnight tonight until the end of the month.

The airline's group which includes Buzz and Lauda has taken the decision which lasts until midnight on Tuesday the 31st of March.

It's contacting all affected customers by email to advise them of their options and it's urging customers not to call Ryanair.

It's says this is a fast-moving and complex situation and the safety and well-being of its people and customers is its main priority.