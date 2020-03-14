Ireland And The UK To Be Added To US European Travel Ban List

Ireland and the UK are to be added to America's European travel ban over the Coronavirus pandemic.

The US President, Donald Trump has extended the travel restrictions to include both countries.

Meanwhile, the Tanaiste says Irish citizens should exercise a high degree of caution when making travel plans particularly in Europe.

In a statement, Simon Coveney says a growing number of countries are also imposing restrictions on entry and exit.

His department is now advising against non-essential travel to the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Malta, Poland, and Slovakia.

It'll also be providing additional guidance on Spain, which remains at non-essential travel, while Italy remains at no travel.

The Department's consular advice line will be open through the weekend and Irish embassies and consulates will be using social media to keep citizens informed.

