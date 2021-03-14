Electricity Prices Could Increase By 20% Over The Next 9 Years.

Electricity prices in Ireland could rise by up to 260 percent over the next nine years.

Research by the Economic and Social Research Institute says this hike will depend on people's acceptance of renewable enery.

The study is based on the Government's plan for 70 percent of Ireland's electricity to be generated by renewable means by the end of this decade.

Just 36 percent of people surveyed were willing to accept the development of a wind farm within 5 kilometres of their home.

