6pm - 8pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Electricity Prices Could Increase By 20% Over The Next 9 Years.

: 14/03/2021 - 12:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
lightbulbs_four_of_by_rodolfo_clix_on_pexels.jpg

Electricity prices in Ireland could rise by up to 260 percent over the next nine years.

Research by the Economic and Social Research Institute says this hike will depend on people's acceptance of renewable enery.

The study is based on the Government's plan for 70 percent of Ireland's electricity to be generated by renewable means by the end of this decade.

Just 36 percent of people surveyed were willing to accept the development of a wind farm within 5 kilometres of their home.

 

Stock image:  Rodolfo Clix/Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!