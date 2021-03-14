3 Gardai Treated For Injuries Following Incident In Donegal.

Three members of An Garda Síochána have been treated for injuries after an incident in Donegal.

Gardaí attended reports of a gathering at a house in Milford at around midnight last night - where the assaults took place,

Two of the members were brought to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries and the third member was treated at the scene.

Two men in their 20's were arrested and have since been charged, they're due before Letterkenny District Court on the 29th of March.

A third man in his late teens, was arrested for public order offences but has since been released without charge.

A small amount of cocaine was seized at the rented home and a number of fines will be issued in due course.



File image: AGS logo