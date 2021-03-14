Bishop Appeals To Mourners To Find Other Ways To Offer Condolences.

The Bishop of Killaloe is appealing to people to find alternative ways to offer condolences to those who have lost a loved one.

Bishop Fintan Monahan says priests and parishioners have expressed their concerns over the number of people attending funerals and burials recently.

It comes after 300 people attended a funeral in Carrick-on-Shannon in County Leitrim - gardai issued 80 fixed penalty notices and arrested two people.

Bishop Monahan is reminding people that only ten mourners are permitted to attend funerals.



