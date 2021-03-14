Bishop Appeals To Mourners To Find Other Ways To Offer Condolences.

6pm - 8pm
14/03/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Bishop of Killaloe is appealing to people to find alternative ways to offer condolences to those who have lost a loved one.

Bishop Fintan Monahan says priests and parishioners have expressed their concerns over the number of people attending funerals and burials recently.

It comes after 300 people attended a funeral in Carrick-on-Shannon in County Leitrim - gardai issued 80 fixed penalty notices and arrested two people.

Bishop Monahan is reminding people that only ten mourners are permitted to attend funerals.
 

