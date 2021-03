A man in his 20s has been arrested after a member of the Gardaí was allegedly assaulted in Waterford City.

It happened at around 9.30am, in an estate in the Williamstown area.

It's understood there was a confrontation, and the Garda was attacked.

The male Garda was treated at the scene for his injuries.

The man in 20s who was arrested is currently being detained at Waterford Garda station.

File image: RollingNews