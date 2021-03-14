Listen: NIAC Says It May Be The End Of The Week Before More Decisions On AstraZeneca Vaccine Are Made.

The chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee says it'll likely be the end of the coming week, before a further decision's made on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It's use has been temporarily suspended, after a number of blood clotting reports post-vaccination, including 4 serious cases in Norway recently.

No similar incidents have been identified here to date, and NIAC says work's underway to find out if the clotting problems are linked.

Chairperson, Professor Karina Butler says it expects to receive more information in the coming days:

