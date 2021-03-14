Listen: Tánaiste Says He Remains Available To Meet Gardai On Leak Of GP Contract.

The Tanaiste says he remains available to meet Gardai regarding his leaking of a GP contract almost two years ago.

Gardai have now upgraded their initial enquiries into his sharing of an IMO document to a rival union into a full investigation.

Leo Varadkar says they've yet to contact him on the matter, but previously indicated his willingness to meet and make a statement.

Sunday Independent Political Correspondent, Hugh O'Connel explains how the full investigation has come about:

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews