Listen: Tánaiste Says He Remains Available To Meet Gardai On Leak Of GP Contract.

The Tanaiste says he remains available to meet Gardai regarding his leaking of a GP contract almost two years ago.
Gardai have now upgraded their initial enquiries into his sharing of an IMO document to a rival union into a full investigation.
Leo Varadkar says they've yet to contact him on the matter, but previously indicated his willingness to meet and make a statement.
Sunday Independent Political Correspondent, Hugh O'Connel explains how the full investigation has come about:
File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews