Listen: Tánaiste Says He Remains Available To Meet Gardai On Leak Of GP Contract.

: 14/03/2021 - 17:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_headshot_15_01_20_rollingnews.jpg

The Tanaiste says he remains available to meet Gardai regarding his leaking of a GP contract almost two years ago.

Gardai have now upgraded their initial enquiries into his sharing of an IMO document to a rival union into a full investigation.

Leo Varadkar says they've yet to contact him on the matter, but previously indicated his willingness to meet and make a statement.

Sunday Independent Political Correspondent, Hugh O'Connel explains how the full investigation has come about:

newstalk1722571.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews

