384 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening - No Additional Deaths.

: 14/03/2021 - 17:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swab_tests_many_bagged_for_processing_pixabay.jpg

384 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed and there have been no new deaths.

145 of the new infections are in Dublin, with 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

349 people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospital, of which 86 are in ICU.

The country's 14 day incidence rate is 150.7 per 100 thousand people.
 

*Stock image: Pixabay

As of March 11, 589,512 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 426,819 people have received their first dose
  • 162,693 people have received their second dose

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 13Mar2021)**

5 day moving average (to midnight 13Mar2021)**

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (28Feb2021 to 13Mar2021)**

New Cases during last 14 days (28Feb2021 to 13Mar2021)**

Ireland

384

559

150.7

7,175

Offaly

37

29

386.1

301

Longford

6

12

371.9

152

Dublin

145

225

223.8

3015

Kildare

41

55

216.6

482

Meath

6

32

205.6

401

Westmeath

18

10

191.5

170

Louth

7

13

174.6

225

Donegal

11

25

148.2

236

Limerick

<5

19

146.2

285

Roscommon

7

8

127.0

82

Mayo

<5

9

121.8

159

Galway

29

27

119.7

309

Carlow

<5

5

108.9

62

Tipperary

<5

9

105.3

168

Waterford

16

12

99.8

116

Monaghan

<5

4

96.1

59

Laois

<5

4

93.3

79

Wicklow

<5

8

89.2

127

Wexford

17

11

79.5

119

Clare

<5

4

78.3

93

Sligo

0

4

77.8

51

Cavan

0

3

69.6

53

Kerry

<5

6

54.2

80

Cork

24

24

54.2

294

Kilkenny

0

2

44.3

44

Leitrim

0

1

40.6

13

 

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7-day incidence 74.4
  • 5-day moving average 559

