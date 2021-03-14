384 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening - No Additional Deaths.

384 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed and there have been no new deaths.

145 of the new infections are in Dublin, with 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

349 people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospital, of which 86 are in ICU.

The country's 14 day incidence rate is 150.7 per 100 thousand people.



*Stock image: Pixabay

As of March 11, 589,512 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

426,819 people have received their first dose

162,693 people have received their second dose

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 13Mar2021)** 5 day moving average (to midnight 13Mar2021)** 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (28Feb2021 to 13Mar2021)** New Cases during last 14 days (28Feb2021 to 13Mar2021)** Ireland 384 559 150.7 7,175 Offaly 37 29 386.1 301 Longford 6 12 371.9 152 Dublin 145 225 223.8 3015 Kildare 41 55 216.6 482 Meath 6 32 205.6 401 Westmeath 18 10 191.5 170 Louth 7 13 174.6 225 Donegal 11 25 148.2 236 Limerick <5 19 146.2 285 Roscommon 7 8 127.0 82 Mayo <5 9 121.8 159 Galway 29 27 119.7 309 Carlow <5 5 108.9 62 Tipperary <5 9 105.3 168 Waterford 16 12 99.8 116 Monaghan <5 4 96.1 59 Laois <5 4 93.3 79 Wicklow <5 8 89.2 127 Wexford 17 11 79.5 119 Clare <5 4 78.3 93 Sligo 0 4 77.8 51 Cavan 0 3 69.6 53 Kerry <5 6 54.2 80 Cork 24 24 54.2 294 Kilkenny 0 2 44.3 44 Leitrim 0 1 40.6 13

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.