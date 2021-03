Alan Rusbridger has stepped down from the Future of Media Commission.

In a statement, he says he was pleased to be invited by the Taoiseach to be part of it.

He says the Commission is considering critical issues for Ireland and he doesn't want his involvement to be a distraction from its work.

The Taoiseach and Minister Catherine Martin have acknowledged his decision and have thanked him for his significant contribution to the Commission.

File image: Future of Media Commission logo