Kildare Unemployment Down 19% In The Last Year.

: 04/14/2019 - 11:35
Author: Simon Doyle
New figures show Kildare's live unemployment register have fallen by 19% since last year, on average.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty released the figures this week, which compared figures from January 2018 to January of this year.

The county's average decline in unemployment is 2% higher than the national average of 17%.

Maynooth saw the biggest decline in live register numbers, 24% lower than last year.

The other major decreases were found in Athy (17%) and Kildare Town (16%).

Minister Doherty said Kildare's above-average decline in unemployment could be down to the county's diverse employment areas and proximity to Dublin.

 

Stock Image.

