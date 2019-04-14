Listen Live Logo

Blood Drive To Take Place In Kildare Today.

: 04/14/2019 - 12:09
Author: Simon Doyle
Kildare residents will have the opportunity to donate blood  today.

The Irish Blood Transfusion are holding a blood drive in Naas from 12pm to 3:30pm

Anyone who wishes to donate blood can do so at Scoil Bhride, Old Town, Sallins Road, Naas.

 

