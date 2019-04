Athy Municipal Distrrict has been asked if the town's K-Leisure center communicated plans to increase membership prices.

Councillor Brian Dooley submitted the question, which asks if the council was made aware of the membership price increases.

The leisure facility has also removed the option to purchase a family ticket to use its swimming pool.

Athy Municipal District will address the question at their next meeting, which takes place tomorrow, Monday 15th April.

