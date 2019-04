Athy Municipal District are to vote on several proposed memorials to be erected in the town.

A motion was submitted to the council to consider recommendation from the Civil Memorial Technical Committee to approve two memorial applications.

These memorials would see a WWI memorial placed at St. Michael's Cemetery and a memorial garden for the Ardrew Resident's Association.

Athy's council will hold the vote at their next meeting, which takes place tomorrow, Monday 15th April.

Stock Image.