Naas To Consider New Marketplace For Town Centre.

Naas Municipal District has been asked to set up a Market for its town centre.

Councillor Seamie Moore submitted the motion, requesting the council to purchase the old potato market and reestablish it as a marketpalce for local sellers.

Councillor Moore said the move should be prioritised in any Urban Renewal application for the area.

He also said the market, which would be adjoining to the Market Square in the town, would be inclusive of groups such as Naas Country Market Group.

Naas Municipal District will address the motion at their next meeting, which takes place on Tuesday 15th April.

