Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Naas To Consider New Marketplace For Town Centre.

: 04/14/2019 - 12:44
Author: Simon Doyle
naas_2_map.png

Naas Municipal District has been asked to set up a Market for its town centre.

Councillor Seamie Moore submitted the motion, requesting the council to purchase the old potato market and reestablish it as a marketpalce for local sellers.

Councillor Moore said the move should be prioritised in any Urban Renewal application for the area.

He also said the market, which would be adjoining to the Market Square in the town, would be inclusive of groups such as Naas Country  Market Group.

Naas Municipal District will address the motion at their next meeting, which takes place on Tuesday 15th April.

 

Stock Image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!