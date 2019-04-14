Listen Live Logo

Listen: Gardaí Investigate Shots Fired At Dublin House.

: 04/14/2019 - 13:40
Author: Simon Doyle
Gardaí are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Dublin last night.

A house at Cappagh Drive in Finglas was targetted at around 10.50pm.

No injuries or damage were reported and investigations are continuing.

Local Labour councillor, Andrew Montague, says residents are furious:

