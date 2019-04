A domestic violence survivor has praised Gardaí for helping secure a conviction against her attacker.

Kerrie Gamble went public in the Irish Independent this weekend with pictures of the injuries she received in 2016.

The pictures show severe eye injuries caused by Barry O' Donoghue from Mourne Road, Drimnagh in Dublin.

He was jailed for five years on Friday for the attack and threatening to kill Ms.Gamble.

Kerrie Gamble says Gardaí worked tirelessly on the case:

Stock Image.