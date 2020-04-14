K Drive

37% Of People Are Finding Self-Isolation Enjoyable.

04/14/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
37 per cent of adults say they're finding self-isolation 'enjoyable'.

They say they're using the experience as an opportunity to do things they've been meaning to do for ages, with 63 per cent considering upskilling online.

According to the survey by DMG Media, 20 per cent of people with children feel being able to spend extra time with their families is ‘great’.

However, almost half of those surveyed say they can't do their job from home, while 11 per cent say they've been made unemployed due to the crisis.

17 per cent are concerned about how the pandemic will affect their mental health.

 

Image: Pixabay

