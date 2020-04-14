Vardakar & Martin Expected To Reach Historic Agreement On Coalition Govt. Today.

K Drive

The leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are expected to approve a document describing an historic coalition between the two today.

While within Fine Gael a reference group on government formation has been setting out a series of tests before a coalition should be entered.

They include it being a "stable, durable government" with broad legitimacy and putting the recovery from COVID-19 front and centre.

The document to be agreed by Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin will still need the approval of both parties.

 

