Listen: Dept. Apologises To 1,700 People For Telling Them They Weren't Entitled To Pandemic Payment.

: 04/14/2020 - 16:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_employment_affairs_and_social_protection.jpg

The Department of Social Protection has apologised to around 1,700 people after telling them they were not entitled to receive the special covid-19 pandemic payment.

More than 533 thousand people received the 350 weekly payment today, with 54 thousand of those getting it for the first time.

Last week, the Department incorrectly emailed 1,700 people to say they were not eligible for the payment.

Assistant Secretary General at the Department of the Taoiseach, Liz Canavan, says the issue is being rectified:

newstalk1622240.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

