Gardai Are Helping Interpol Investigate €1.5M Covid 19 Scam.

Gardai are helping Interpol investigate a 15 million euro coronavirus scam.

It's after German health officials were tricked into buying millions of face-masks from a Dutch website which had been cloned.

They paid 1.5 million euro of a deposit into an Irish bank account for the masks which they never received.

The cash has since been recovered and an Irishman has been interviewed in Roscommon.

Chief Supt Pat Lordon from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau says there are always criminals ready to exploit a crisis.