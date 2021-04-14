Listen: Hotel Quarantine System Described As A "Shambles", Following Booking Pause.

The system in place for mandatory hotel quarantine is a 'shambles', according to Sinn Fein.

It comes after the announcement that the booking system has been suspended due to a lack of capacity.

59 countries are currently on the hotel quarantine list, and a further 16 are to be added from tomorrow morning.

While the Health Minister says the Government and public health officials are working ‘flat out’ to try and keep the vaccine timetable on track.

The vaccine rollout has suffered a setback over concerns about rare blood clots with the Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca jabs.

There are concerns the latest developments could delay the Government’s plans to have 80 per cent of adults vaccinated by June.

Prof. Anthony Staines is Professor of Health Systems and DCU, and a founder member of the Independent Scientific Advisory Group.

He joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today to discuss mandatory hotel quarantine, vaccine developments, and an ISAG webinar this afternoon.

Stock image: Pexels

