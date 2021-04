Iran is to increase the enrichment of its uranium, to levels closer to what is needed for a nuclear weapon.

The country is to enrich the element to 60% purity, the highest figure to date.

The increase is in response to an attack on one of the country's nuclear facilities, suspected to be carried out by Israel.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has previously vowed to never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Image: Pixabay