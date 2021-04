192 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals this morning, including 12 people at Naas General.

The national figure is the lowest total in 123 days.

It's down from 206 yesterday morning, while in the past seven days it has fallen more than 17 percent.

In the past 24 hours there have been 23 discharges, and 13 admissions to hospitals.

Overnight in ICU there were 48 patients with the disease - the lowest number in 2021.

