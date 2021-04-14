Listen: Speed, Age & Usage Location Restrictions May Be Imposed On eScooters.

Restrictions on use, including age and location limits, could be introduced for escooter owners under new legislation.

Department of Justice figures revealed there were more than 30 collisions involving e-scooters last year.

The Joint Committee on Transport and Communications Networks is examining proposed legislation for the vehicles, which are not currently legal.

The committee may recommend imposing speed limits and speed limiters on e-scooters, that they may not be used by people under the age of 16, and that they may only be used on cycle lanes.

Concerns continue to be raised about the risk of death and injury caused by very young people speeding on e-scooters on roads, footpaths and in public amenity areas.

TD, Darren O’Rourke, is Sinn Féin’s transport spokesperson and a member of the Joint Committee on Transport and Communications Networks.

He joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

Stock image: Pexels