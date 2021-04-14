The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Speed, Age & Usage Location Restrictions May Be Imposed On eScooters.

: 14/04/2021 - 10:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
escooter_orange_against_a_wall_pexels.jpeg

Restrictions on use, including age and location limits, could be introduced for escooter owners under new legislation.

Department of Justice figures revealed there were more than 30 collisions involving e-scooters last year.

The  Joint Committee on Transport and Communications Networks is examining proposed legislation for the vehicles, which are not currently legal.

The committee may recommend imposing speed limits and speed limiters on e-scooters, that they may not be used by people under the age of 16, and that they may only be used on cycle lanes.

Concerns continue to be raised about the risk of death and injury caused by very young people speeding on e-scooters on roads, footpaths and in public amenity areas.

TD, Darren O’Rourke, is Sinn Féin’s transport spokesperson and a member of the Joint Committee on Transport and Communications Networks.

He joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

darren_o_rourke.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!