337 new Covid-19 outbreaks were reported to the Health Protection Surveillence Centre in the week up to Saturday.

206 were identified within private household settings, while 18 were linked to workplaces and 16 were travel related.

49 cases were detected within the Traveller Community - where there are currently 163 open clusters.

Nationally, across all settings there are more than 7,000 outbreaks.

Stock image: Geralt/Pixabay